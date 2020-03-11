EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An officer from East Hartford faces charges based on a domestic violence warrant.
According to state police, 52-year-old Lisa Freeman was arrested on March 10 around 4:15 p.m.
Freeman was charged with third-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
She was given a court date of Wednesday in Rockville.
No details about the incident were released.
East Hartford police confirmed that Freeman is one of their officers.
"Internal Affairs has begun an administrative investigation and she has been placed on administrative duty pending that IA investigation," said Lt. Josh Litwin, East Hartford police.
