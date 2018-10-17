EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - For the last month, we’ve been telling you about frustrated parents in East Hartford who bought uniforms for their children but still haven’t received them.
Tonight, the fallout continues.
Not only is the district on the hunt for a new vendor, some parents are coming together looking for an even bigger change.
“You never get your school shirts on time,” said Jasmin Rivera.
Jasmin Rivera certainly isn’t alone.
She’s just one of many parents in East Hartford who bought uniforms for their children, but more than a month into the school year, is still waiting for them to show up.
“My children start with their old shirts because there is always a delay,” said Rivera.
The vendor in question is Inchworm Clothing, located on Tolland Street in East Hartford.
In our two previous I-Team stories, frustrated parents have demanded answers from Inchworm’s owner and district officials.
Now, they’re finally getting what they asked for.
Last week, Superintendent Nathan Quesnel met with Inchworm’s owner and was assured that all orders will be filled by October 31st.
Eyewitness News obtained an audio recording he sent out to parents.
“Please know that we fully understand and are equally frustrated by this unexpected extensive delay … we will continue to be patient regarding compliance and work with all families regarding this challenge,” Quesnel said in the recording.
He went on to advise parents to not place any additional orders with the company, and said they’ll be going with a different company in the future.
“Lastly, the Board of Education has released a request for proposals from interested vendors who will prioritize customer service, the ability to meet supply and demand and price point,” Quesnel continued.
While parents are pleased to have Inchworm out of the picture, Rivera says there is still one big problem.
As a single mother of three, the cost of the uniforms, currently $15.97 for a short-sleeved shirt, remains unaffordable.
“I am a voice for all families that have more than one child, that it’s very difficult for them to get their shirts,” said Rivera.
Rivera and more than 200 others have now signed an online petition demanding the district to end its policy of requiring a logo on school uniforms.
Instead, they want their children to wear plain polo shirts that could be purchased at any store, a convenient way to save everyone money.
“It would be a huge difference to many families,” said Rivera.
We have repeatedly asked district officials for an on-camera interview but they have refused to do so and would not comment on the petition.
Inchworm’s owner did not respond to our request for a comment.
