EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The East Hartford Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place near 25 West Brook Street on Jan. 9 arpund 3 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male with gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead. 

East Hartford Police Detectives are investigating this as a homicide.

