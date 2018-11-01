EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – An East Hartford police cruiser was hit by a car during a pursuit on Thursday.
According to police, an officer attempted to stop a car near the intersection of Main Street and Wells Avenue.
The car fled the scene and hit one of the officer’s cruisers.
The strike was minor and the officer was able to remain in the pursuit.
East Hartford police said the suspect got onto I-84, which is went the pursuit was called off. Police alerted surrounding towns.
The car was stopped on Broad Street in Hartford near Brownell Avenue.
Three suspects are in custody.
Police have not released the names or the charges the suspects face.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.