EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – One person has died after an industrial accident in East Hartford.
Police identified the victim as 58-year-old Ronald Bonomo of Ludlow, MA.
They said a propane truck was making a delivery at the time of the incident at 263 Park Ave.
According to police, the E. Osterman Gas Company truck was not involved in an accident.
However, the operator of the truck had to perform some sort of maintenance under it. Investigators said Bonomo became entangled in a vehicle's mechanism, which became fatal.
Employees saw it happen and tried to help.
However, Bonomo was pronounced dead at the scene.
There was a smell of propane in the air at the time due to the propane delivery.
OSHA responded to investigate exactly what happened.
