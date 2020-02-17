EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A 33-year-old woman remains behind bars following a police pursuit that began after police said she struck an officer with her vehicle.
East Hartford police identified the suspect as Catherine Davila.
Davila struck the officer on Regis Street in East Hartford on Friday, police said.
RELATED: Suspect who struck officer with car leads police on chase
Officers originally sought to confront her after they received a complaint about a suspicious parked vehicle.
However, Davila took off and hit the officer. He was not seriously hurt.
The result was a multi-department chase down Interstate 84 west that ended in Waterbury.
The pursuit was captured on Department of Transportation highway cameras. See it here.
Officers were seen surrounding Davila's vehicle at the Austin Road exit.
Davila was charged with interfering with an officer, four counts of assault on a police officer, engaging an officer in a pursuit, possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
She remains held on a $200,000 bond and was given a court date of Tuesday in Manchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.