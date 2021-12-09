EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Around 2:30 a.m., East Hartford police and fire departments responded to the School Street and Park Avenue intersection for a report of a man down in the roadway.
When they arrived, officers found an adult man unconscious with obvious injuries.
He was treated by East Hartford Fire Department paramedics and transported to a local hospital.
Officers determined that the man was a victim of a hit-and-run.
The suspect vehicle, a dark colored pickup truck with a dump body, was captured by the street security camera system as it traveled west on Park Avenue immediately after the accident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Paul Sulzicki at 860-291-7544, or call the East Hartford Police Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 860-289-9134.
