EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- An East Hartford school was put into a lockdown after a report of a shooting on Thursday afternoon.
Police said they received a report of a shooting in the area of Mayberry Village off Burnside Avenue.
At about 2:40 p.m., police said Mayberry School was placed in a lockdown while officers checked the area.
The lockdown has since been lifted.
No victim has been located at this time.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.