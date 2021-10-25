EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – East Hartford police are investigating two deadly crashes that happened over the weekend.
The first happened Friday evening, around 8 p.m., where a car and a moped collided on Silver Lane near the Route 5/15 on-ramp.
The driver of the moped, identified as 17-year-old Manuel Suarez of East Hartford, suffered serious injuries in the crash. He was taken to the hospital where he passed away.
No other injuries were reported, and no charges have been filed at this time. The driver of the car involved remained at the scene.
On Sunday, around 4 p.m., a two-car crash happened in the area of Main Street at Sterling Road.
Police said the passenger of one car involved was taken to the hospital following the crash where he died. He was identified as 51-year-old Ronell Chaney, of East Hartford.
Two other occupants of the car were treated for minor injuries on scene, the operator of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.
No charges have been filed at this time.
Investigations into both crashes are ongoing.
