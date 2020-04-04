EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An East Hartford police officer is recovering after being stabbed while responding to a citizen complaint Saturday afternoon.
Police say officers responded to the complaint of a possibly intoxicated male outside 7 Edgewood Street around 2 p.m.
The male fought with officers and stabbed one officer in the leg, police said.
Police say the male nearly stabbed another officer in the struggle.
Officials say the male and the officer were treated on scene by paramedics before being taken to area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.
The male is facing multiple charges, said police.
