EAST HARTFORD - Police are searching for a missing man last seen by family in August.
Police said family members last reported seeing Daniel Blake Martin on Aug. 9.
Martin is about 5;11 and weighs about 275 pounds. Police said he lives at 21 Wakefield Circle in East Hartford.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ortiz at 860-291-7569 or 860-655-6744.
