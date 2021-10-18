EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in East Hartford are investigating a string of early morning ATM burglaries.
They said they are looking for four men who tried to break into four separate ATMs, all within minutes of each other.
Police said all the break-ins happened at gas station convenience stores like the Xpress Fuel and pharmacies on Main Street in town. Investigators believe the criminals used a crowbar to try to smash their way in.
It’s unclear if the burglars got away with any cash, but police believe they were traveling in a gray Hyundai Sonata with license Connecticut license plate AG 2710. However, investigators said it was likely a stolen plate.
Police are hoping surveillance footage will help them solve the case.
Anyone with information about any of the incidents is asked to contact East Hartford police.
