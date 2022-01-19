EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Each week, Eyewitness News is looking at our community crime tracker and understanding how police are finding new ways to cut down on quality-of-life crimes.
The East Hartford Police Department used new technology to help make an arrest in a shooting that killed a teenager.
The community gathered in East Hartford Wednesday evening to remember the life of 17-year-old Nakhi Grant who was killed over a week ago.
Video footage continues to play a large role in solving crimes.
East Hartford police are taking advantage of this with their new street security camera system.
“We are just in the ending phases of stage one, we have eight cameras that are live and four more we are in the process of finishing up,” said East Hartford Police Deputy Chief Donald Olson.
The street security cameras captured live video which is stored for 30 days at the intelligence center.
Although these feeds are not monitored 24/7, officers say it serves as a major investigative tool.
“This is the way the world is going there are cameras everywhere and this has helped us with three major crimes,” said Detective Jason Smola with the East Hartford Police Intelligence Division.
The new system, which went online in October, led to the arrest of a 15-year-old suspect in a shooting that happened on January 9 near Westbrook Street.
The shooting killed a 17-year-old East Hartford boy.
“With the use of privately owned cameras helped us determined where a suspect traveled to and then we utilized our cameras which picked up a license plate,” Smola said.
“It’s a piece of software that allows us to take large amounts of video that we can put search criteria in there. And we can take 8 hours of video in a certain area and whittle that video down to several minutes. It will show us the type of info we are looking for,” Olson said.
The department says they hope to have all 12 cameras operating very soon and are looking to expand in the future.
