EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The East Hartford Police are reminding everyone to be aware of solicitors posing as Eversource employees.
These frauds are going door-to-door to talk about resident’s Eversource bills or energy supply options using aggressive marketing.
East Hartford Police want residents to know that Eversource will never go door-to-door. Police said if something seems suspicious to call Eversource immediately at 800-286-2000 and to notify police.
As a reminder, these kinds of scams are happening all over the country, both in- person and over the phone, as well as on the internet.
Click here for a guide including some tips to avoid scams, as well as contact information for organizations to call if you become a victim of a scam.
