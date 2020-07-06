EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Swimmers in East Hartford who have been trying to find ways to keep cool this summer can do so in town pools as of Monday.
As with other town pools around the state, residents will notice some changes.
The town said people need to know these changes are in place to better protect everyone as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
East Hartford’s Parks and Recreation Department said it has been working closely with local and state agencies to make sure lifeguards and swimmers stay safe.
Some of the notable rule changes include:
- Pools only will be open to East Hartford residents.
- The number of people allowed in their facilities has been reduced to accommodate social distancing.
- Pools may be closed once they reach capacity.
- Pool hours have been adjusted for regularly scheduled cleaning and sanitization.
- Residents must wear face masks or coverings when entering/exiting the facilities, using the restrooms, or moving about the deck.
Visitors were also being reminded that they need everyone’s help, they need to be patient and follow the rules to ensure everyone stays safe.
More information on the town’s pools, including their hours of operation, can be found here.
Summer camps also officially started on Monday.
"We're really thankful we were able to get this up and running,” said Ted Fravel, director of the East Hartford Parks and Recreation Department.
He said months of planning and meetings led up to this point.
"There was a lot of big changes throughout the last couple of months about the number of kids who can come to camp, what's the ratio,” he described. "We just want to make sure the kids are safe and also having a good time."
He added that when it comes to camps and pools, they’ll be monitoring the situation closely.
"Were going to follow all the guidelines and if we see something isn't working right, we'll change it right then and there,” Fravel said.
