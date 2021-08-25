EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – East Hartford Public Schools students return to the classroom on Wednesday.

All students are being welcomed back to school as in-person learners this year.

Regardless of vaccination status, students will want to make sure they don’t forget to pack their mask. Students in all school districts will have to wear their masks for at least the first month of the school year.

Last year, around 30 to 40 percent of students within the school district were remote learners.

This year, all students will take part in in-person instruction

East Hartford's superintendent lays out plans for upcoming school year Students and staff in East Hartford are gearing up to start the school year.

“The importance of in-person learning is something we feel strongly about,” said Nathan Quesnel, superintendent, East Hartford Public Schools. “We know it’s what our children need and it’s what our children for the most part are very excited to be in as well.”

The school district said efforts are being made to have 3 feet spacing between students in classrooms.

Students who are placed in mandatory quarantine will have the opportunity to participate in a virtual learning experience.

“We want to provide opportunities for kids to be with teachers, [who] love their kids and be in a safe environment that protects them as we continue to work through the pandemic,” Quesnel said.

The district is also encouraging those who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine to get the shot.

Wednesday through the rest of the week, students will have half days because of the heat.