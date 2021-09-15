East Hartford residents on the fence about having recreational pot shop in town

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - East Hartford is starting the discussion on recreational marijuana.
Several towns have already decided marijuana will not be sold in their communities and tonight, East Hartford is interested in hearing from its residents.
The opinions are mixed. Even with the people Eyewitness News spoke with, some just don’t know if they want a dispensary in town.
Since recreational marijuana was legalized months ago, towns are responsible for deciding where it will be sold.
Many communities have already held meetings trying to gauge the public’s appetite for pot in their backyards and some have already come to a decision.
For example, Waterbury, Glastonbury, and Southington have all decided to take a wait-and-see approach, meaning they won’t be home to a dispensary for at least a year.
Planning and zoning will be holding the meeting Wednesday night and no decisions will be made. Officials say this will be the first of many conversations.
"It could benefit us, you know? Right now, there’s a lot of debt in our country, so it would help us out," East Hartford resident Judith Martinez noted.
Judith wants to see a dispensary for the tax benefits.
"It brings money into the town, so I think they should," says Martinez.
Others feel it could bring down their quality of life.
"I don’t want that around an environment of any kind of drugs," Rolando Rodriguez of East Hartford said.
Rolando says he’s seen how marijuana led others in his life down a bad road.
"With marijuana, they went to other drugs, because the high from the marijuana wasn’t on that level," added Rodriguez.
It's just a discussion at the town hall tonight, but leaders do want to hear from you.
If you’re interested, the meeting will be held on Main Street starting at 7.
