EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A school in East Hartford was forced to close on Tuesday due to a water main leak.
The leak was first reported on Monday night.
School officials said emergency repairs were being made.
They said school will resume on Wednesday.
There's no word on what caused the leak.
