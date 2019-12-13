EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – St. Christopher School in East Hartford is dismissing early on Friday.
Officials at the school said they will be dismissing at 11:30 a.m. due to a water main break that is impacting the school.
The water main break occurred at the intersection on Madison Street and Brewer Street.
Water service is being shut off in the neighborhood.
No other East Hartford schools are being impacted.
