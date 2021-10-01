EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- About 90 East Hartford students are participating in a day filled with fun events with the police department on Friday.
It’s all part of a partnership with Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops as well as the Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection.
The goal is for students to not only enjoy and learn outdoor activities like archery and fishing, but also for them to get to know police officers.
“We try to build a strong relationship with our sixth graders because they are brand new to the middle school. So just to start off their middle school career knowing the police officers are humans and that we are there to help them. Whenever they need it,” said Kendra Valentin-Flores, East Hartford Middle School’s resource officer.
Friday was about proving to the kids that they aren’t along.
“They are doing so much for us that we don’t really realize it and a lot of people don’t,” said student Mason Walker.
Walker was one of more than 70 East Hartford Middle School students who participated in Friday’s excursions.
Flores said the bond at an early age will hopefully be worth it in a time of need.
“If we get them young, and we get them out here, sixth graders in the future or even tomorrow if they see us in the street they will know ‘oh that’s Officer Flores, that’s Officer Steven and those are good people, we need to care for them and won’t treat them bad’,” Flores said.
Another event is expected in the future.
