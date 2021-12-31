EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The East Hartford Stop & Shop at 940 Silver Lane is closing on January 6, 2022.
The store’s 120 employees have been told and were given the option to transfer to other Stop & Shops.
There are Stop & Shops in Glastonbury, Manchester, and South Windsor that are less than 5 miles from the East Hartford location.
