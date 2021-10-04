EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - East Hartford will have the fastest internet in the country, according to the mayor's office.
East Hartford Mayor Marcia Leclerc and SiFi Networks planned an announcement for 12:30 p.m. on Monday.
The town will be home to a new $40+ million all fiber internet network. It will be the first open access network in the state.
It will be Connecticut's first ultra-high speed broadband network at 10 gigabytes per second.
Leclerc's office said it will eliminate buffering and internet slowdowns. It will also serve as ground for Smart City services.
Leclerc will make announce it alongside Gov. Ned Lamont, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz and Sen. Richard Blumenthal.
