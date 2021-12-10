(WFSB) – Two local communities are bringing back an indoor mask mandate for town facilities.
In both cases, everyone will be required to wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status.
This applies to both East Hartford and Wethersfield, who recently made the decision on Friday.
Wethersfield town officials noted that the mandate goes into effect at 5 p.m. Friday.
This mandate has been reimplemented due to the increase in COVID-19 cases the town has seen since Thanksgiving.
The order will remain in effect until COVID-19 cases in town decline.
"We would highly recommend that our residents and patrons continue to wear masks, and receive vaccines and booster shots. It is in the best interest of the community's health, safety and the local economy to take all precautions in hopes of mitigating the spread and making every effort to protect our community," the town said in a statement.
Over in East Hartford, Mayor Mike Walsh is also "strongly encouraging" local businesses and organizations to institute a mask policy as well.
“The number of cases among East Hartford’s residents has more than doubled to an average daily rate of 27 per 100,000 Town population and our lab positive rate is approximately 6 percent,” Walsh said. “Because we are seeing a high level of community transmission, we will require employees and the public to wear a mask in all town facilities. Local businesses and organizations are strongly encouraged to implement a masking policy for indoor spaces to reduce the risk of transmission among employees and customers.”
Information on remote services is available on the town of East Hartford's website here or by calling the Town Hall at 860-291-7100.
