EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Social services in East Hartford is accepting applications for the town's Back-to-School Shoes and Coats for Kids Program.
The program, according to the town, provides qualifying East Hartford parents with a one-time use Walmart gift card that would go toward a new pair of shoes for children in grades K-12.
Also, the town noted that participation in its Coats for Kids Program was expanded by the East Hartford Rotary this year to include East Hartford children between the ages of 1-16 years as of Oct. 17, 2021.
The town said applications should be downloaded, signed, completed in entirety and returned to the department with all necessary paperwork by July 22, 2021. Applications may also be submitted by contacting the department at 860-291-7248 to set up an appointment or call to request an application be mailed. Applications and information may be returned via email/fax/scan/USPS or green drop box in Town Hall parking lot. Once the completed application is returned to the department, a staff member will contact you via phone to confirm accuracy.
Along with the application, the town requests:
Photo ID and proof of current address for applicant & proof of current address for all household members age 18 and older. Current address verifications: valid lease, current bill, mail or rent receipt dated within the past 4 weeks.
- Proof of current household monthly gross income.
- Current budget sheet from DSS for cash assistance only.
- Dates of birth for all household members.
- Long form birth certificates for all household members under the age of 18.
- Proof of guardianship/custody, if applicable.
More information, including the application, can be found here.
East Hartford noted that an application does not guarantee that a request will be fulfilled, as the programs are based on the amount of donations/funding available.
