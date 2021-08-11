EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Students and staff in East Hartford are gearing up to start the school year.
Superintendent Nathan Quesnel said in-person learning will be a priority.
He will be speaking with Channel 3 at 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday.
In guidance posted to its website, the East Hartford Public Schools cited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommended everyone 12 years and older get a COVID-19 vaccination.
The first day of school for students in East Hartford is Wednesday, Aug. 25.
