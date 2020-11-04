EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – An East Haven firefighter was severely injured during a fire on Wednesday night.
The fire was reported at a condo complex on Green Garden Court in East Haven.
Police said two people were inside the condo that caught fire. One person had to be removed by firefighters and the second was able to exit the condo safely. The person that had to be removed was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital to be evaluated.
Officials say a firefighters was injured while battling the fire and sustained a severe arm injury. He was brought to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
At the time of the fire a woman who lives in the unit that was involved in the fire was found to have several unrelated active arrest warrants and was taken into custody.
The fire chief say 14 people were displaced due to the fire.
There is no word what caused the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.