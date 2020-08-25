EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Teachers in East Haven are planning to protest outside the local high school on Tuesday.
They want district leaders to delay the start of the fall semester.
Tuesday night's demonstration is part of a statewide effort to demand safer back to school plans.
Right now, a coalition of unions representing more than 60,000 school staffers, including teachers, custodians, paraprofessionals, and bus drivers, banded together to call for safety updates before they return to school.
They recently submitted a 13-point plan to help improve conditions, which includes calling for each district to have a joint labor committee, mandatory masks for all students regardless of grade level, social distancing guarantees, a proper HVAC system for better ventilation, and better accommodations for immunocompromised students and staffers.
The Connecticut Education Association, or CEA, said it is making its demands publicly, because so far going through the process has not been effective.
"Both the governor and commissioner are concerned about safety. What we’re finding out, however, is that isn’t necessarily translating into actions and activities that are taking place in all of the different local districts in Connecticut," said Jeff Leake, CEA president.
Union representatives submitted their demands to Gov. Ned Lamont and education leaders, but said so far the response has been inaction. Teachers and other school staffers said they’ll continue raising their voices to demand change, because the stakes are impossibly high.
"The nightmares that teachers are having are about their students becoming gravely ill or maybe dying," local fifth grade teacher Katy Gale told Channel 3.
The protest will begin at East Haven High School at 7 p.m.
