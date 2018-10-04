EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Several East Haven High School students were injured after being burned by antifreeze on a bus Thursday
According to officials, around 8:15 p.m., the girls’ volleyball bus had an antifreeze issue, which combusted and caused the bus to fill with smoke.
The team was evacuated off the rear of the bus.
The antifreeze started spewing inside and some of the girls were burned from it.
The principal told Channel 3 that the chemical splashed on the girls and because it was hot, they received minor burns.
Another student scraped her knee as she was jumping out of the bus.
Some of the girls were examined by medical personnel and all will be OK.
The bus was returning from a volleyball game when the incident happened.
The bus was towed away from the scene and there is an investigation into how this happened.
