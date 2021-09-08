EAST HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - East Haven Police Officers responded to a home after the dispatch center received a 911 hang-up.
While officers were on their way, dispatch told them that a woman was heard yelling for help in the background before the line disconnected.
When they arrived they found a woman with stab wounds on her arm and upper chest.
A child at the scene also had stab wounds on his hand.
The East Haven Fire Department treated both victims on scene before they were transported to a local hospital.
None of the injuries were life threatening.
Officers learn the husband of the woman stabbed her and the child during a struggle. She had attempted to stop her husband from taking her car in the middle of the night.
Police found the husband around 3 a.m. that morning, the husband led police on a pursuit through New Haven.
He crashed at the intersection of Rossette and Button Street. He was taken into custody after a struggle.
Officers found the knife used in the incident in the car.
They also found a firearm which had been reported stolen out of West Haven in the home.
He was charged with Robbery in the First Degree, two counts of Assault in the First Degree, Breach of Peace in the Second Degree, Risk of Injury to a Minor, two counts of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Engaging Police in Pursuit, Interfering with Police, and Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License.
