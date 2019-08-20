EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A man was arrested in connection to a sexual assault case involving a minor in East Haven.
The sexual assault was allegedly committed by a family member, identified as 31-year-old Christian Lorig.
In July, a concerned parent went to police headquarters to report her juvenile child reported a sexual assault, allegedly committed by a family member.
The complainant told police that her child told her various sexual encounters involving Lorig.
Using specialized forensic interviews, it was determined Lorig had sexually assaulted the juvenile on several occasions dating back several years.
Lorig has another pending case for sexually assaulting a different family member, according to police.
Lorig was taken into custody on Tuesday while making a court appearance for his previous sex assault case.
He was charged with first degree sexual assault, risk of injury to a child, and fourth degree sexual assault.
Lorig is being held on a $75,000 bond and will face a judge on Wednesday.
The East Haven Police Department is asking anyone who may have had a similar encounter with Lorig to contact them.
