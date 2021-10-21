EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - East Haven police arrested a man who they said sexually assaulted three minors over a period of several years.
Herman Zuniga, 57, was charged with first-degree sexual assault, two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and three counts of illegal sexual contact with a victim under the age of 16.
According to police, they first received a complaint in April 2021.
Several victims came forward and accused Zuniga of sexually assaulting them while he was tasked with looking after them.
They said in many of the encounters, Zuniga would create opportunities to be alone with the victims, who were all minors.
The assaults happened either in his house or his car, police said.
The encounters happened once a week for a lengthy period of time, the victims said. Zuniga would pay them money not to say anything.
Many instances were uncovered during forensic interviews with licensed clinical social workers at the Yale Child Sex Abuse Clinic.
A warrant was granted on Oct. 13.
Zuniga was taken into custody on Oct. 19 at his home.
He was held on a $250,000 court-set bond and faced a judge on Oct. 20 in New Haven.
