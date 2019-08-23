EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A man was arrested after stabbing another man during an argument in East Haven Friday morning.
Police responded to a home on Old Foxon Road just before 3 a.m. for the report of a stabbing.
When officers arrived, they found a male victim that had been stabbed in the neck. The victim told police he was stabbed by an acquaintance, later identified as Jason Taylor, who was no longer on the scene.
The victim was suffering from a 3-inch stab wound to his neck and was brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital.
According to police, the victim told officers the two men were on Russo Avenue smoking crack cocaine before the attack. The victim said Taylor walked up behind him and slashed his neck with a steak knife for no reason.
He said the attack was unprovoked, and Taylor fled the scene after the stabbing.
Taylor called 911 after the attack and told dispatchers that he fled from the home and could be found on Eastern Street.
He told officers that he fled the scene of the attack because after using drugs with the victim, the victim pulled a knife out on him and attempted to rob him.
Taylor told officers that a fight ensued, and he tried to disarm the victim. During the fight, Taylor said he cut the victim “somewhere on the face.”
Police arrested Taylor for second-degree assault and he was held on a $100,000 bond.
