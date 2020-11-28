EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - East Haven Mayor Joseph Carfora is isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.
The mayor made the announcement on Saturday.
He said that he began exhibiting mild, allergy-type symptoms, which eventually developed into flu-like symptoms, prompting him to get tested.
Mayor Carfora was notified Thanksgiving night that his test yielded positive results.
The East Shore Heath District is currently conducting contact tracing.
Mayor Carfora stated that he does feel under the weather and is still exhibiting flu-like symptoms.
He is isolating and will continue to perform his mayoral duties from home.
