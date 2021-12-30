EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Some food businesses across the state are switching how they operate due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.
December 30 is the first day Petonito’s Pastry and Cupcake Shoppe is going contactless.
So, if you want some cannoli, grab your mask and your cell phone, the doors are closed at Petonito’s but the service doesn't stop.
Ragina Criscuolo is the co-owner of Petonito’s Pastry and Cupcake Shoppe.
She said, “Its hard you have to make those tough decisions sometimes and it’s not always popular and you are not always going to please everyone, but our top priority is being safe.”
Criscuola decided they will go contactless until further notice because of the rise in COVID cases.
“I am always thinking like a mother before a businessperson and everyone here I try to mother and protect,” said Crisuola.
Orders will be done through the phone even if you are a walk in.
Just call and wait in the hall. Masks are required while you wait, and cash is not accepted. Only cards. All to avoid touching.
“With COVID you have to keep reinventing yourself because you might not always get that usually flow that you are used to,” said Crisuola.
She says she will lose money after these changes, because some people might not want to follow her rules and end up leaving. Others might not have a phone or a credit card.
Connecticut Restaurant Association Executive Director Scott Dolch said, “They are not really generating revenue right now. They are keeping doors open and the lights on and getting through this tough time. I think recovery will be in the spring. “
Dolch says even if a business is busy one day, they are still struggling to balance staff shortages, sickness, safety and inflation. Some stores even had to close.
“Kind of to hit the reset button. The drain and emotional toll that's caused the owners and all the way down to the staff. They were like we need to reset and hopefully reopen,” said Dolch.
He urges people to make the best decision for your family for the holiday. Don’t ignore your local shops.
If you don’t feel safe eating inside, you can do curbside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.