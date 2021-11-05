EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Police have arrested a man who was wanted for a shooting that happened at an East Haven bar last month.

The shooting happened on Oct. 10 in the back parking lot of Rumba’s Bar and Café.

Dramatic surveillance footage was released following the shooting in an effort to identify those involved.

On Thursday, police said they arrested Alberto Martinez, of New Haven.

He’s accused of opening fire during an altercation that happened in the parking lot following an incident inside the bar.

No injuries were reported during the shooting.

Martinez is being charged with illegal discharge of a firearm, criminal attempt to commit assault in the first degree, first-degree reckless endangerment, carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle.

He was held on a $500,000 bond before appearing in court.

Police said they’re still looking for a second man involved.

He's described as a Hispanic male in his 20s, wearing a red hat, black t-shirt and dark colored jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Haven police.