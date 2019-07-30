EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The East Haven Police Department was able to locate the family of a woman who was lost.
Police posted on Facebook that officers responded to Foliage Chinese Restaurant for the report of a disoriented woman who might be suffering from dementia.
The woman identified herself at Vercelia Mercado Garcia, but she did not know her age, birthday or where she lives.
A short time later, a neighbor saw the post and provided an address to police.
Police were able to make contact with her family and advised them of the situation.
Garcia was brought home safely.
