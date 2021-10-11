EAST HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - Police in East Haven say they've received a number of tips after a shootout outside a nightclub over the weekend.
Police are looking for three people, including two shooters.
They said it happened at 1 a.m. on Sunday, off of Main Street in the parking lot of the Rumba Cafe Bar.
Police said bullets hit several cars and a nearby McDonald's restaurant.
One of the suspects was described as man in his 20s who wore a red hat.
The footage appears to show two people arguing near a black car.
Then, one man, armed with two guns, runs over and starts pointing one of his guns at a person in a white shirt. They seem to argue for a few seconds.
Eventually, several people point to something out of frame and the suspect walks away, aiming his gun in the middle of the parking lot.
The second accused shooter then gets in a black car.
A short time later everyone, starts ducking and the second suspect comes out of the car with a gun and starts firing.
Police said several shots were fired.
They are looking for three people.
Investigators said two men are the shooters and a woman was seen with one of the two men who opened fire.
A car that was hit by gunfire did have two people inside according to police, but no one was hurt.
“You hear that East Haven’s a safe neighborhood, and you don’t think it’s going to happen like right here," said Jabraille Morrison, a neighbor. “It just opens your eyes that it could happen down the street from your house, down the street from the neighborhood you know and love. It’s real."
Those who live and work in the neighborhood says it's upsetting to see, but are glad police are on the case and tips are coming in.
“It's pretty scary, you know, just glad it happened at night, while I wasn’t here to be honest," Jim Astorino of Annex Auto Repair said.
“When I heard about what was happening, it was pretty terrifying. I was pretty relieved to find out that no one was hurt, but it scares me what’s going on in your neighborhood," area resident Akil Morrison added.
East Haven police said if anyone recognizes the man from the pictures or the blue car, call them at 203-468-3820.
