EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The East Haven Police Department stepped in to help a homeless veteran this week.
On November 17, officers were dispatched to the Quality Inn on Frontage Road for the report of a man who’s payment was declined due to insufficient funds.
When offiercs arrived on the scene, they met Robert Chapin and his therapy dog “Lilly.” Chapin told police he is a Vietnam veteran who recently traveled from Texas to Connecticut to live with a woman who promised companionship. Police said this turned out to be a scam.
Chapin sold his car to pay for a hotel room, but that money ran out.
Sergeant Joe Mulhern, Officer Jon Trinh, and Officer Jack Messina stepped in to help, according to the department.
They had learned that Chapin hadn’t eaten in days and called Chili’s who not only fed him immediately, but made several meals for him to take to go.
The Quality Inn also agreed to let Chapin and Lilly stay for another night while other arrangements were made.
Officer Trinh found shelter through the Columbus House Supportive Services for Veteran Families program, which helps veterans in an effort to end homelessness. The La Quinta Hotel on Long Wharf agreed to provide a more permanent shelter for the two.
The East Haven Public Works Department responded and helped move all of Chapin’s belongings to La Quinta.
“We, as an agency, are so proud to have played a part in this happy ending. We are also extremely appreciative of the generosity shown by the Quality Inn, Chilis Bar and Grill, The Columbus House, La Quinta and the East Haven Public Works Department. Far too often, veterans, the people who have selflessly put their lives on the line to secure our way of life find themselves in a position where they need our help as individuals and as a community,” the East Haven Police Department said.
(1) comment
WELL DONE EHPD, EHPWD, Chili's, La Quinta, Quality Inn, and Columbus House. OUTSTANDING JOB ALL!
