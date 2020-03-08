EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- East Haven police said they found a person with serious injuries in the road early Sunday.
Officers were called to Frontage Road near Carmax around 6:15 a.m. after a person reported that a body was in the road.
A female was located in the middle of the road with serious injuries and she was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital.
No vehicles were on scene when the person was found by police.
It is unclear at this time whether the victim was struck by a car while walking, or if she was thrown from a vehicle.
A portion of Frontage Road is closed while police investigate.
The condition of the victim is not known.
Anyone who was driving on Interstate-95 southbound or on Frontage Road around 6 a.m. is asked to call East Haven police at 203-468-3820.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.