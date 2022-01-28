EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in East Haven identified a man they arrested following a standoff situation that happened on Tuesday.
They charged 67-year-old David Burgh with first-degree threatening, first-degree reckless endangerment, interfering with police/resisting arrest, assault on police, and second-degree breach of peace.
Police asked people to avoid a neighborhood while they negotiated with Burgh, who was barricaded at an address on Stevens Street.
"We have one individual in custody. This incident has been resolved peacefully," said Capt. Joseph Murgo, East Haven police.
The Momauguin Elementary School was locked down.
Murgo urged the public to stay away from Stevens Street between Austin and Soundview avenues at the time.
East Haven High School and the middle school, though not in the area, were made aware of the situation due to bus routes and stops in the affected area.
Burgh was held on a $25,000 bond and faced a judge on Friday.
