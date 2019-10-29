EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Police in East Haven are looking to track down a woman accused in a bank robbery that happened on Tuesday afternoon.
The robbery was reported at the Citizens Bank on Foxon Road, just after 1 p.m.
Police said a middle-aged woman entered the bank and demanded money. She then fled from the scene.
The suspect did not display a weapon at the time, and police said she was described as wearing a Chicago Bulls hat, Yale jacket, and had red hair or was wearing a red wig.
A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
Anyone with information should contact East Haven police.
