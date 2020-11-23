East Haven police release photos of suspected porch pirate

EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - On the porch the packages were placed with care in hopes that pirates might ignore them there.
East Haven police said "tis the season" for porch pirates.
On Monday, they released surveillance photos of a woman who stole packages from several houses back on Nov. 19.
See the photos here or below:
Police said the suspect was a passenger in a 2000s black or dark gray Nissan Maxima with a right rear spare tire.
They described her as being in her late 30s or early 40s with shoulder-length brown hair. She wore a white pea coat, maroon pants, white sneakers and had a tan pocketbook.
She was last seen getting into the Maxima before it headed west on Edward Street.
"With an increase in home deliveries due to the approaching holidays and COVID-19 pandemic, package thefts are increasing," East Haven police posted to social media. "We are urging our residents to outsmart thieves when getting packages delivered to their houses."
Police advised looking for a delivery option that allows "special instructions" where customers can tell a driver to put the package in the back of a home or somewhere else out of sight.
"You can also require a signature, have the item shipped to the local branch of the store you purchased it from, or have it shipped to an alternate address [such as] your place of employment or a relative or neighbor’s house," police suggested.
In the meantime, East Haven police said they will be increasing their patrols in residential neighborhoods.
Anyone who sees anything suspicious, or can identify the woman in the surveillance photos, is urged to call them at 203-468-3820.
