EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – East Haven Police are investigating an armed robbery at an EZ Wash Laundromat on 920 Foxon Road.
Police got a call from an employee of EZ Wash Laundromat, alerting them to an armed robbery on Friday.
According to the employee, a white or Hispanic man walked into the laundromat wearing a dark colored jacket, a dark ski mask, dark jeans, dark sneakers, and dark gloves.
The suspect showed a note stating they had a gun and knew where money was located.
The suspect then showed what was believed to be the handle of a firearm in his jacket pocket.
The suspect then reached over the counter, grabbed cash, and ran on foot towards Dominoes Pizza eastbound.
Police report no injuries resulted of this incident.
Police are asking anyone with information about the identity of the suspect to reach out to Detective Molly Perry at mperry@easthavenpolice.com or 203-468-3839.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.