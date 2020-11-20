EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – East Haven police are asking for the public’s help in catching a porch package thief.
The theft happened Thursday on Edward Street.
Police say with an increase in home deliveries because of the holidays and the pandemic, people should be keeping a watchful eye.
East Haven police said a woman was caught on home surveillance, stealing packages from several homes. She was driving a Nissan Maxima and was last seen heading westbound on Edward Street.
Police say if you are getting packages delivered, leave special instructions like putting a package in the back of the house or somewhere secure.
You can also require a signature or have it shipped to an alternate address like your work.
Police also echo keeping up with the tracking and installing a camera system if possible.
There will be an increase in patrols in East Haven to deter anymore package thefts.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity is asked to contact East Haven police.
