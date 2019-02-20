EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are searching for the driver of a van who was involved in hitting a young skateboarder in East Haven Monday night.
According to police, the driver of a white Chevy Express van struck the girl in the area of Tyler Street and Taylor Avenue.
The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. as the young skateboarder was crossing Tyler Street.
The force of it knocked the girl unconscious, police said.
Several eyewitnesses ran to help the girl.
When officers found her, they determined that she suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Shortly after the collision, surveillance video from a nearby building showed the driver of the van pulling into a driveway a short distance away.
The driver then left the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact East Haven police at 203-468-3820.
