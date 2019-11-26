EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- East Haven police arrested two people who were found with a considerable amount of drugs during a traffic stop.
On Monday, officers pulled over a car that had made several motor vehicle violations while leaving the Quality Inn motel parking lot on Frontage Road.
During the traffic stop police found 40 glassine baggies of suspected crack cocaine, 3 additional bags of suspected crack cocaine, and 4 bags of suspected powder cocaine with an overall total weight of approximately 26.38 grams.
Police arrested Maurice Mitchell, of Hamden, and Jayla Torres, of West Haven.
In addition to the drugs found on Mitchell, several cell phones, cash and other drug paraphernalia, including glass smoking pipes found, police said.
Torres was also found to be in possession of heroin.
Mitchell was charged with possession of narcotics, and possession of narcotics with intent to sell.
Torres was charged with possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, and tampering with physical evidence.
Both are expected to appear in court next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.