EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – George Floyd’s death has reignited calls for police reform and that is already starting to happen across the country.
Channel 3 is looking at the changes that have been made in Connecticut as a result of past problems.
A local police department has gone from having a reputation of racism and excessive force to a model for change.
“We as a police department and we as an agency believe that there is no excuse for excessive use force, there’s no excuse for racism,” said Chief Ed Lennon, East Have Police Department.
East Haven Police Chief Ed Lennon told those gathered at a Black Lives Matter Rally that his department has zero-tolerance for the kinds of actions that led to the death of Floyd.
In fact, Chief Lennon’s department helped organize a rally on Friday.
“we are part of the community, we live here, we send our kids here,” said Lt. Joseph Murgo, East Haven Police Department.
The moment stands in stark contrast to the department’s image just a decade ago when members of the force were targeting Latinos, saying they were harassed by police and were victims of improper use of force.
Four officers were ultimately convicted off federal crimes for their conduct, and East Haven police entered a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice.
“East Haven in the past has been synonymous with the tense relations, and we’re not going to sit here and deny that that’s true, and we have an awesome responsibility to turn that perception around,” Murgo said.
The Justice Department investigation was done in 2009. Findings of the two-year inquiry included a pattern of, “non-standard, and in some cases justification for stops” of Latinos.
The investigation also found serious instances of abuse and retaliation for complaints and “a failure to remedy a history of discrimination.”
“There didn’t seem to be any cause or reason for the stop except they were driving while brown in East Haven,” said Reverend James Manship, St. Rose of Lima.
Around the same time, ten people filed a lawsuit against the department, including the owners of My Country Store, near the New Haven line.
The owners of the store declines to talk for this story, but in the lawsuit, they said police intimidated their Latino customers.
“As a white guy, with police in the family, never would I imagine a police officer would lie,” Rev. Manship said.
Reverend Manship was with a New Haven church at the time of lawsuit. He caught police harassing the store’s owners and customers on video. He was arrested, charged with disorderly conduct and interfering with police, but the video showed police lied about the account.
While the DOJ investigation focused on the department’s actions toward Latinos, African Americans also felt targeted.
“We were in the town when my husband and I were dating, and he’s getting pulled over for being Black in East Haven,” said Cheryl Franklin.
“This goes way back to the 1990s and Malik Jones,” Rev. Manship said.
It was 1997 when an East Haven police officer shot and killed Malik Jones after chasing him into New Haven from East Haven.
When the DOJ finished its 2011 investigation, the East Haven Police Department entered a consent decree, or settlement, to bring about reforms.
“I think some of our troubling times had to happen to put us where we are now,” Chief Lennon said.
The 2012 decree called for expanded training for officers. It also required a better process for reviewing civilian complaints and updated policies on when to use force, and it forced the department to engage the community.
“It was basically the best way to put it, is chaos. Nobody knew what was going on, morale was horrible,” Chief Lennon said.
Chief Lennon says the department had a lack of leadership at the time. A number of people left, creating the chance to bring in new recruits and a new way of doing things.
The department now has more frequent training, looking at both best practices and cultural sensitivity.
“We actually had a history teacher come in and teach us about African American history. It was just getting different perspectives on different things,” Chief Lennon said.
The department now relies heavily on data to evaluate the performance of each officer and the agency as a whole.
The consent decree became the model for former President Barack Obama’s 21st Century Policing Initiative.
The DOJ ended the decree in 2017.
Myra Randall knew the department’s reputation when she moved from North Haven six years ago. She’s seen a change in the department and credit’s the new hires.
“You got the older generation out of the department. If you look at the department, they’re young,” Randall said.
Rev. Manship, who has since moved on to a church in Meriden, agrees.
“So, the police department today is completely transformed,” Rev. Manship said.
Because of that, Chief Lennon has been called upon to share the success story with other departments around the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.