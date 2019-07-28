NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - An East Haven woman was arrested following a deadly hit and run crash that happened Friday night.
Police have arrested 55-year-old Judy Gomez, of East Haven, in connection with the hit and run that killed 18-year-old Christopher Franco, of New Haven.
The crash happened Friday night a little before 10:30 p.m. on the Tomlinson Bridge on Forbes Avenue.
Franco and another person were riding on a scooter in the area between East Street and Stiles Street when it was struck.
The vehicle fled the scene, police said.
Police say witnesses told dispatchers the location of the suspect vehicle as it traveled towards Townsend Avenue. Officers were then able to locate the vehicle and the operator in the area of Parker Place.
Gomez is being charged with felony evading responsibility and is being held on a $200,000 bond.
She's expected to appear in court on Monday.
The 15-year old male passenger involved in the crash remains in critical condition.
The New Haven Police Department Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.
