EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A simple request by a sister, to help spread a little joy this holiday season.
It started with a Facebook post asking for a few Christmas cards for her brother, who’s in the hospital and quickly went viral.
Andrew Apuzzo struggles to breath, but a quick look around his room inside Yale New Haven Hospital shows dozens of cards from complete strangers, the goodness of humanity that would leave many breathless.
“I was just looking to get a couple of Christmas cards for my brother, seeing that he’s been the hospital for a year. I thought maybe ten or fifteen, East Haven resident Shelly Slater tells us.
But not long after Shelly made the Facebook for her brother, it was quickly shared more than 800 times.
“I spoke to a woman in Virginia. She told me that people from Australia and England had reached out to her for my address," explained Slater.
And the cards started coming in, nearly 100 in just two days, from Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, and Maine.
"He was so excited. He just loves opening them and reading them, and we do it together. We’re trying to see how much of his room we can fill up with cards," Slater stated.
Shelly says life hasn’t been easy for her 34-year-old brother, who’s been in the hospital for nearly the last year.
“He was born with Prader-Willi syndrome, so mentally, he’s like ten. Most of his life he’s suffered," continued Slater.
And she adds, he needs around the clock care.
“He’s trach and ventilator dependent, so for him to be home, he needs proper equipment and nursing and the insurance won’t cover it at this point," said Slater.
Knowing he won’t be home for the holidays, this response means so much.
Cards and gifts, like crayons and activity books and even stuffed animals, and just today, she says a package showed up from the Cheshire Police Department.
She says the outpouring of support is not only brightening her brother’s day, but her's too.
“With everything going on in the world and the uncertainty, wasn’t sure what the outcome would be. I’m very pleased, very grateful that people took the time to write a card or send a gift to my brother. It means the world to me and my family," added Slater.
If you want to get into the holiday spirit and send Andrew a card, you can mail it to Andrew Apuzzo at 109 George Street in East Haven, CT. The zip code is 06512.
