EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – As the holidays approach, East Haven’s town green will soon have a new festive addition, but it has nothing to do with Christmas or Hanukkah.
A sign, which will be up on the green for the month of December, highlights the winter solstice.
Similar requests have been made across the state, citing the First Amendment and freedom of speech.
The resident who pushed for it in East Haven, identifies herself as a witch and after wanting to put up the sign for a few years, she says she recently got to go ahead from the town and its new mayor.
“I just happened to come up with the design myself. I did it before I even got the ball rolling,” said Michelle Piercey.
A few years after first coming up with the idea for the sign that bears the message “Happy Holidays and Winter Solstice to all religions,” Michelle Piercey says it will finally be going up on the East Haven town green.
The sign will join the Christmas tree, the Nativity scene, and the Hanukkah menorah.
“I just wanted to do a sign for religious freedom and unity,” Piercey said.
Piercy practices witchcraft.
“We go with the seasons, the changing, we have eight holidays, we go with the sun and the moon. Everything is nature-based religion,” Piercey said.
And for Piercey, the winter solstice is important.
“That’s where it initially started, and then I figured, you know, bring everybody together, put everybody on one sign,” Piercey said.
The sign, which features holly leaves and evergreen trees, also says “Blessed Be to All,” along with the symbols of eleven different religions.
“Just to show like everybody together,” Piercey said.
Freedom of speech issues around the holidays are nothing new. In fact, three years ago in Shelton after a resident sued, the town allowed a sign to go up on the Huntington Green, highlighting the winter solstice and questioning Christmas and God.
In response, Shelton’s mayor had the town put up its own sign, wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.
In East Haven, Piercey hopes there’s plenty of room for everyone,
“Everybody deserves to be looked upon as being, that it’s okay, it’s okay to have different beliefs, that’s the real thing,” Piercey said.
Thanksgiving weekend will be busy on the East Haven town green. The town will hold its annual tree lighting on November 30, then Piercey’s sign will go up the very next day on December 1 at 1 p.m.
